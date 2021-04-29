Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 4,755 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.7% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,287,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042,563 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,953,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,737,000 after purchasing an additional 606,915 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,486.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,292,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,466 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,787,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,256 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $93.47. The company had a trading volume of 31,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,961,770. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $90.09 and a 52-week high of $97.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.62.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

