Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,012 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 6.9% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $12,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 16,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Riverstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth $422,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 69.5% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 78,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,489,000 after purchasing an additional 32,060 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 447,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,535,000 after purchasing an additional 45,231 shares during the period.

IJR stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.62. The stock had a trading volume of 72,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,188,450. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $54.70 and a 52 week high of $115.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.41.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

