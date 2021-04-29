Benz Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (BENZ)

Benz (CURRENCY:BENZ) traded 108% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 29th. Over the last seven days, Benz has traded 173.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Benz has a total market cap of $1,621.93 and $4,363.00 worth of Benz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Benz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00066069 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $149.93 or 0.00281604 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $592.91 or 0.01113656 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00026175 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.11 or 0.00712084 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53,147.30 or 0.99825943 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Benz Profile

Benz’s total supply is 6,680,473 coins and its circulating supply is 5,958,968 coins. The official website for Benz is eaglepay.io . Benz’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID and its Facebook page is accessible here

