Berenberg Bank Boosts TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Price Target to GBX 285

TT Electronics (LON:TTG) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 285 ($3.72) in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.51% from the stock’s current price.

LON TTG traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 236.50 ($3.09). 122,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,458. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 226.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 211.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £413.47 million and a P/E ratio of 295.63. TT Electronics has a 52 week low of GBX 152.72 ($2.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 285 ($3.72). The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71.

In related news, insider Mark Hoad sold 17,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.74), for a total transaction of £36,596.70 ($47,813.82).

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity division designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data.

