Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG)

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a £100 ($130.65) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.01% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,100 ($118.89) to GBX 7,000 ($91.46) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of LSEG traded down GBX 92 ($1.20) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 7,462 ($97.49). The company had a trading volume of 673,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,663. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1-year low of GBX 6,895 ($90.08) and a 1-year high of £100.10 ($130.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7,435.18. The company has a market capitalization of £36.45 billion and a PE ratio of 62.76.

In other London Stock Exchange Group news, insider Stephen O’Connor purchased 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 7,634 ($99.74) per share, for a total transaction of £34,353 ($44,882.41). Also, insider Cressida Hogg acquired 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 7,557 ($98.73) per share, with a total value of £86,905.50 ($113,542.59). Insiders have purchased a total of 2,350 shares of company stock valued at $17,510,850 in the last ninety days.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

