Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for HSBC (NYSE:HSBC)

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HSBC. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get HSBC alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HSBC traded up $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $31.74. The stock had a trading volume of 147,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $129.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.87. HSBC has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $31.59.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.37. HSBC had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HSBC will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSBC. Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in HSBC during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HSBC during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in HSBC during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of HSBC by 79.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.