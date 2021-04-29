Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Stock Price Down 6.5% After Insider Selling

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) was down 6.5% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $49.31 and last traded at $49.51. Approximately 4,271 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,064,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.95.

Specifically, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $365,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,895,943.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $354,075.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 162,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,669,642.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 807,753 shares of company stock valued at $44,909,800.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on BLI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berkeley Lights presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.20.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.47 and its 200-day moving average is $74.63. The company has a quick ratio of 10.87, a current ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.84 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Berkeley Lights in the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLI)

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.