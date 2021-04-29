Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 102.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%.

NYSE:BHLB traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.66 and its 200-day moving average is $18.60. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BHLB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Compass Point raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

