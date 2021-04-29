Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Hits New 52-Week High at $63.71

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $63.71 and last traded at $63.39, with a volume of 918941 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.31.

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.51.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at $960,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,000 shares of company stock worth $4,023,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 51,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 9,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group Company Profile (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

