Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.70

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.70 and last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 285929 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Berry from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Berry from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

The firm has a market cap of $514.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average is $4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Berry had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a positive return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $61.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Berry Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Berry in the first quarter valued at $63,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Berry in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Berry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Berry during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Berry in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About Berry (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

