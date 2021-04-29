Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,815 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 11,186 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Best Buy worth $17,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Best Buy by 476.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $117.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.68. The company has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.71 and a 1 year high of $124.89.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.19 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.13%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BBY. Wedbush cut Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.05.

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $139,348.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,425.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 10,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $1,292,070.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,153,239.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,821 shares of company stock valued at $4,923,594 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

