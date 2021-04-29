BetProtocol 1-Day Volume Tops $179,662.00 (BEPRO)

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. During the last week, BetProtocol has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. BetProtocol has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $179,662.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BetProtocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BetProtocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00068223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00020540 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.24 or 0.00078354 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $451.68 or 0.00837838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.53 or 0.00099290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001690 BTC.

About BetProtocol

BetProtocol (CRYPTO:BEPRO) is a token. It was first traded on December 16th, 2019. BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BetProtocol’s official Twitter account is @betprotocol . BetProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@betprotocol . The official website for BetProtocol is www.betprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

BetProtocol Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetProtocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BetProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BetProtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BetProtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.