Betterware de Mexico (BWMX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $126.71 million during the quarter.

Get Betterware de Mexico alerts:

BWMX opened at $45.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion and a PE ratio of 23.20. Betterware de Mexico has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $47.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.4313 per share. This is a boost from Betterware de Mexico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Betterware de Mexico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Small Cap Consu reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Betterware de Mexico in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Betterware de Mexico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

About Betterware de Mexico

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home organization, kitchen preparation, food containers, technology and mobility, and others. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Betterware de Mexico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betterware de Mexico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.