Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Sets New 12-Month High at $48.49

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.49 and last traded at $47.56, with a volume of 480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.47.

BWMX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Betterware de Mexico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Small Cap Consu reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Betterware de Mexico in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Get Betterware de Mexico alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.31 and a 200 day moving average of $35.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20.

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $126.71 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.4313 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from Betterware de Mexico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Betterware de Mexico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWMX. Oceanlink Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Betterware de Mexico in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,982,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Betterware de Mexico by 163,641.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 163,641 shares during the period. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Betterware de Mexico in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,415,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Betterware de Mexico by 270.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 42,186 shares during the period. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Betterware de Mexico in the first quarter valued at approximately $543,000.

About Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home organization, kitchen preparation, food containers, technology and mobility, and others. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Betterware de Mexico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betterware de Mexico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.