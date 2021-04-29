Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYOC) Short Interest Update

Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYOC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,200 shares, an increase of 173.9% from the March 31st total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,951,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BYOC opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Beyond Commerce has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

About Beyond Commerce

Beyond Commerce, Inc engages in business-to-business Internet marketing technology and services, and information management market businesses. It offers content, business process management, customer feedback management, customer experience, business network, and BYOC analytics services. The company was formerly known as BOOMj, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Commerce, Inc in February 2009.

