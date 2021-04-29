Bezant Hits Market Cap of $7.92 Million (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Bezant has a market capitalization of $7.92 million and approximately $11,808.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bezant has traded up 1,858% against the US dollar. One Bezant coin can currently be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00067714 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00020412 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00077649 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $441.42 or 0.00823726 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.44 or 0.00097866 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Bezant Profile

BZNT is a coin. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant . The official website for Bezant is bezant.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Bezant Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

