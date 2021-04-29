BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th.

BGC Partners has decreased its dividend by 75.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:BGCP opened at $5.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.50 and a beta of 1.76. BGC Partners has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $5.98.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $479.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.95 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BGC Partners will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

