BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Shares Gap Down to $5.66

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.66, but opened at $5.52. BGC Partners shares last traded at $5.37, with a volume of 15,290 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 48.10 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.17.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $479.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.95 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,535,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,143,000 after purchasing an additional 184,903 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,781,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,705 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 12,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. 45.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGC Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGCP)

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

