BGSF (BGSF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect BGSF to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). BGSF had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $69.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.47 million. On average, analysts expect BGSF to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:BGSF opened at $14.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.69. BGSF has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $150.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. BGSF’s payout ratio is 23.95%.

BGSF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded BGSF from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About BGSF

BGSF Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment offers skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

