BHP Group (LON:BHP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

BHP Group (LON:BHP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,066 ($26.99).

BHP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,510 ($32.79) to GBX 2,640 ($34.49) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,460 ($32.14) to GBX 2,260 ($29.53) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,050 ($26.78) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of LON BHP opened at GBX 2,216.50 ($28.96) on Thursday. BHP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,257.87 ($16.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,408.50 ($31.47). The company has a market cap of £112.09 billion and a PE ratio of 22.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,138.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,980.99.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous dividend of $0.55. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is 1.21%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

