BHPCoin (BHP) Trading 8.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 29th. BHPCoin has a total market cap of $13.66 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BHPCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001268 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BHPCoin has traded up 8.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00065335 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $149.99 or 0.00280880 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004456 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $597.00 or 0.01117953 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00026368 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $380.45 or 0.00712441 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53,382.09 or 0.99964161 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BHPCoin Coin Profile

BHPCoin’s launch date was April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. The official message board for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html . BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance . BHPCoin’s official website is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

