BIDR Market Capitalization Hits $6.13 Million (BIDR)

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Over the last week, BIDR has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. BIDR has a total market capitalization of $6.13 million and approximately $31.51 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BIDR coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00066616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.38 or 0.00280724 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $594.95 or 0.01110634 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00026284 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $384.32 or 0.00717438 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53,510.79 or 0.99892953 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BIDR Profile

BIDR launched on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 90,000,000,000 coins. BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

Buying and Selling BIDR

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIDR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BIDR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

