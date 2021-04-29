Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.44.

BIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Loop Capital cut shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get Big Lots alerts:

BIG opened at $69.04 on Thursday. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $72.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.00.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 32.70%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $306,577.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,747.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Chambers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $652,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,000.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,258 shares of company stock worth $1,675,690 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Big Lots in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Big Lots by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Big Lots during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.