Bill.com (BILL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Bill.com to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.94 million. On average, analysts expect Bill.com to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BILL stock opened at $162.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -312.37. Bill.com has a 1 year low of $53.29 and a 1 year high of $195.95.

In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total transaction of $1,270,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 9,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $1,631,882.56. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,189.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 162,057 shares of company stock valued at $26,482,515. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BILL. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Bill.com from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Bill.com from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

