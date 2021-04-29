Bintex Futures Price Down 1.9% This Week (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. During the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bintex Futures coin can now be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00001571 BTC on exchanges. Bintex Futures has a total market capitalization of $84,877.63 and $1.05 million worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00062951 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.42 or 0.00278726 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004483 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $597.91 or 0.01115329 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00026611 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $387.70 or 0.00723194 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,904.50 or 1.00551725 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bintex Futures Coin Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures . The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bintex Futures Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bintex Futures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bintex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

