Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.65 billion-$2.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.67 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIO. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $604.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE BIO traded down $8.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $640.73. The company had a trading volume of 164,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,872. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a one year low of $425.00 and a one year high of $689.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $592.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $588.78.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 147.91%. The company had revenue of $789.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.