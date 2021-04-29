Bio-Techne (TECH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Bio-Techne to post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.50 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bio-Techne to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TECH stock opened at $436.80 on Thursday. Bio-Techne has a 52 week low of $204.47 and a 52 week high of $444.83. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.89, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $397.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 5.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

In other news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total value of $319,694.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,240.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on TECH. Benchmark upped their target price on Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bio-Techne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.09.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

