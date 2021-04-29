Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX) Trading Up 2.7%

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEMKT:BIOX) shares were up 2.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.30 and last traded at $15.28. Approximately 219,622 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 212% from the average daily volume of 70,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.88.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $588.28 million, a P/E ratio of 169.78 and a beta of 0.49.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. The company operates through three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments.

