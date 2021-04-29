BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 233.45% and a negative return on equity of 328.70%. The business had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 million. On average, analysts expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX opened at $12.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $14.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 3.03.

BCRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.