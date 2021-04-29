BioDelivery Sciences International (BDSI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $42.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.75 million. On average, analysts expect BioDelivery Sciences International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ BDSI opened at $3.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.94. The company has a market cap of $351.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.80. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $5.45.

In other news, insider James Vollins sold 8,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $32,962.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,217.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 15,596 shares of company stock worth $62,298 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

BDSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright cut their price target on BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.15.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

