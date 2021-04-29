BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) in a research note issued on Monday, FinViz reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.61.

BMRN opened at $80.46 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $71.35 and a 1 year high of $131.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%. The business had revenue of $452.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $688,971.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,885 shares in the company, valued at $25,122,172.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $381,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,761 shares of company stock worth $4,632,046 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3,211.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

