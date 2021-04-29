BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) in a research note issued on Monday, FinViz reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.77% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.61.
BMRN opened at $80.46 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $71.35 and a 1 year high of $131.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71.
In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $688,971.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,885 shares in the company, valued at $25,122,172.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $381,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,761 shares of company stock worth $4,632,046 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3,211.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About BioMarin Pharmaceutical
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
