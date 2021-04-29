BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75 billion-$1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.81 billion.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.18. 725,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,460. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $71.35 and a 12 month high of $131.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.61.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $452.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.17 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. As a group, analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.61.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $793,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,793,591.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $90,110.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,687,795.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,761 shares of company stock worth $4,632,046 over the last 90 days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

