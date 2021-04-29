BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75 billion-$1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.81 billion.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.18. 725,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,460. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $71.35 and a 12 month high of $131.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.61.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $452.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.17 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. As a group, analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $793,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,793,591.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $90,110.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,687,795.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,761 shares of company stock worth $4,632,046 over the last 90 days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
