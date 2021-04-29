Birdchain Reaches Market Capitalization of $710,100.26 (BIRD)

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 29th. Over the last seven days, Birdchain has traded 22.9% higher against the dollar. Birdchain has a total market cap of $710,100.26 and approximately $87,958.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Birdchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00068014 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00020237 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.85 or 0.00081918 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001868 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $433.29 or 0.00809509 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.38 or 0.00097861 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Birdchain Profile

Birdchain (BIRD) is a coin. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,232,076 coins. Birdchain’s official message board is medium.com/@birdchain_io . The official website for Birdchain is www.birdchainapp.com . Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Birdchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Birdchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

