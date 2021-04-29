Bismuth (BIS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $15,402.00

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 29th. Over the last week, Bismuth has traded up 81.2% against the dollar. One Bismuth coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000750 BTC on major exchanges. Bismuth has a market capitalization of $7.59 million and approximately $15,402.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00010334 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000089 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000034 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 62.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 27,815,666 coins and its circulating supply is 19,003,217 coins. Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

