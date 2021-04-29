BitBall Price Hits $0.0026 on Top Exchanges (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One BitBall coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitBall has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitBall has a market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $757,626.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53,631.18 or 0.99963494 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00043204 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00011017 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 50.7% against the dollar and now trades at $110.87 or 0.00206651 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000900 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00005668 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

