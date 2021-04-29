BitCoal (COAL) Trading Up 122.1% Over Last 7 Days

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One BitCoal coin can currently be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BitCoal has traded 122.1% higher against the dollar. BitCoal has a market cap of $36,142.55 and $1,097.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.80 or 0.00770603 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004160 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000482 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 431.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About BitCoal

BitCoal (COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

