Bitcoin Classic Reaches Market Capitalization of $58,777.12 (BXC)

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 30.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 29th. Bitcoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $58,777.12 and $15.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Classic has traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0979 or 0.00000180 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Classic alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00038002 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001172 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004504 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 37.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001019 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Profile

Bitcoin Classic is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Classic’s official website is bitcoinxc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Classic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.