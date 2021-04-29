Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Trading Up 10.8% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for $2.25 or 0.00004205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $419.75 million and $10.36 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001157 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003040 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00019615 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 96% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

