Bitcoin Gold Trading Down 14.3% Over Last 7 Days (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 29th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $89.22 or 0.00166295 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $1.56 billion and $132.31 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $232.16 or 0.00432731 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $119.18 or 0.00222134 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00010949 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004572 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.