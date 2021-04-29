Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Trading Up 29.7% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. Bitcoin Incognito has a market cap of $133,780.25 and approximately $50.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 29.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000735 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

