Bitcoin Plus (XBC) Price Reaches $10.56 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Bitcoin Plus has a market cap of $1.68 million and $81,367.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Plus has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Plus coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.56 or 0.00019708 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Plus alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003959 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001161 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003641 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000332 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 95.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Profile

XBC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 158,654 coins. Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Plus is bitcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Plus is bitcoinplus.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Plus is a Bitcoin advance adding features such as proof of stake with a 20% annualised interest rate. It is an alternative Cryptocurrency with a Modern and Efficient working wallet. BitcoinPlus has a low start supply with a Planned Maximum Total of 1 Million Coins. BitcoinPlus Coins are generated through Proof of Stake. Generate up to 20% more coins each year by staking your coins. Little over 100,000 coins are currently in circulation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Plus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.