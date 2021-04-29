Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Market Cap Achieves $8.51 Million

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 19.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $8.51 million and approximately $4,896.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for about $1.78 or 0.00003318 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 120% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $231.87 or 0.00432525 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.59 or 0.00168981 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $115.94 or 0.00216262 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00013024 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.