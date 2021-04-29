Bitcoin SV (BSV) Market Cap Reaches $5.17 Billion

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion and approximately $1.09 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for $276.01 or 0.00522918 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $52,783.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $868.24 or 0.01644912 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00064137 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001544 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003945 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,719,033 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

