BitcoinHD Achieves Market Cap of $27.76 Million (BHD)

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. BitcoinHD has a market cap of $27.76 million and $10.38 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitcoinHD has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. One BitcoinHD coin can currently be bought for $4.56 or 0.00008616 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitcoinHD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00063267 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.70 or 0.00280725 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004514 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $584.48 or 0.01103424 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00026191 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $375.77 or 0.00709410 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52,990.21 or 1.00038147 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BitcoinHD Profile

BitcoinHD was first traded on August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity . BitcoinHD’s official website is www.btchd.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

BitcoinHD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinHD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinHD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinHD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinHD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.