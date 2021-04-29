BitcoinPoS (BPS) 24-Hour Volume Tops $43,051.00

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded down 21.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 29th. BitcoinPoS has a market capitalization of $15.58 million and approximately $43,051.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be bought for $3.62 or 0.00006791 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000045 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Coin Profile

BitcoinPoS (BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,513,393 coins and its circulating supply is 4,301,939 coins. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

