Bitgear (GEAR) Price Up 49.1% This Week

Bitgear (CURRENCY:GEAR) traded up 33.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 29th. In the last seven days, Bitgear has traded 49.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitgear coin can currently be bought for $0.0400 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitgear has a total market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $91,986.00 worth of Bitgear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00063267 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.70 or 0.00280725 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004514 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $584.48 or 0.01103424 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00026191 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.77 or 0.00709410 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,990.21 or 1.00038147 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitgear Coin Profile

Bitgear’s total supply is 91,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,493,647 coins. Bitgear’s official website is www.bitgear.io . Bitgear’s official Twitter account is @bitgeario and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitgear’s official message board is medium.com/bitgear

Bitgear Coin Trading

