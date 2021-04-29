Bitradio (BRO) Price Reaches $0.0080 on Major Exchanges

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. During the last week, Bitradio has traded 30.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitradio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $79,579.19 and $78.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 49.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00009228 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00020050 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $663.46 or 0.01237601 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,891,192 coins and its circulating supply is 9,891,187 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitradio

