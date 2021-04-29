BitSend (BSD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $12.00

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. One BitSend coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitSend has traded 36.3% higher against the dollar. BitSend has a market cap of $208,514.54 and approximately $12.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $294.32 or 0.00543924 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005761 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00023285 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,428.12 or 0.02639284 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000032 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000534 BTC.

BitSend Profile

BitSend (CRYPTO:BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 30,782,425 coins. The official website for BitSend is bitsend.cc . BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

