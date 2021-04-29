BitTorrent (BTT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $752.30 Million

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. During the last week, BitTorrent has traded 42.5% higher against the US dollar. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $4.52 billion and approximately $752.30 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent coin can now be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00029949 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00011382 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00009812 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00009570 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003773 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005857 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000608 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

