BITTUP Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges (BTU)

BITTUP (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. During the last week, BITTUP has traded down 70% against the US dollar. BITTUP has a total market capitalization of $597,501.26 and approximately $2,595.00 worth of BITTUP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITTUP coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00067376 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00020113 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001886 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00076089 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.81 or 0.00820209 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.55 or 0.00097238 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001614 BTC.

BITTUP Profile

BITTUP (BTU) is a coin. BITTUP’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,369,927 coins. BITTUP’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

Buying and Selling BITTUP

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITTUP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITTUP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITTUP using one of the exchanges listed above.

